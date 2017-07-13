New Greenspace opens this weekend for RiverStage ‘Pirates’

LEWISBURG – The opportunity to support community theatre is back in The Valley. RiverStage Theatre presents, “The Pirates of Penzance” this weekend at the new Greenspace facility in Lewisburg. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

The story focuses around protagonist Frederic, who was erroneously apprenticed to a band of pirates…but doesn’t like them. Director Jove Graham, “The day he’s allowed to not be a pirate anymore, he declares, ‘Hey guys, it’s been fun, but now I’m going to wipe you off the face of the earth because I don’t like you.’ So Frederic leaves his band of pirates and promptly falls in love with Mabel.”

This will be the first production performed since Lewisburg High School moved out of its old building. Graham says the cast is excited to be performing in the old auditorium, “To be able to use that auditorium there that people are used to coming to see musicals…it’s a great space. We have a big cast and big orchestra that Diane’s (Scott) leading. It’s a full-blown, great production.”

Doors open a half hour before each show. It is general admission seating. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Order tickets and find more information at riverstagetheatre.org.