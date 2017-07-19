New generator for Sunbury water plant

SUNBURY – Thanks to a major upgrade, pumping drinking water around the City of Sunbury should no longer be an issue, no matter the circumstance. A new 450-KW generator will be installed at the Sunbury Water Plant.

Sunbury Municipal Authority General Manager Dan Ramer, “In the event of a power lossage, there will be no issues or problems delivering water to the system.”

The new generator will help run and pump everything. Ramer says that’s a big advantage for plant operation, “This generator allows us to keep moving along hour by hour, day by day, for as long as we need to. The generator is going to be run by diesel. As long as we have enough diesel fuel, we’ll have power to the plant to operate.”

The generator costs $500,000 and will be paid for by a FEMA grant.