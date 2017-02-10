New executive director hired for Lewisburg Downtown Partnership

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership has selected the next new executive director. Teri Rill of State College was hired for the position and will be introduced to members of the LDP on Thursday. According to a press release, Rill has a background in a number of areas including financial planning, fundraising and community relations.

Rill will replace Dan Bevis who resigned in October after only two months on the job. Prior to Bevis, Linda Sterling held the position for 16 years. The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership was formed in 1999 by store owners, Bucknell University and borough officials, with a goal of marketing the downtown, keeping businesses in the town and hosting community events. (Ali Stevens)