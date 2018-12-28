New DUI laws in effect beginning Sunday in PA

MILTON – Starting Sunday, Pennsylvania will have tougher penalties for repeat DUI offenders. Media reports say Act 153 of 2018 allows felony charges to be filed again drunken drivers if it’s their third DUI offense and their blood alcohol content is 0.16 percent or higher.

Felony charges can also be filed if the arrest is their fourth or higher. Rick Blair is the Community Services officer with Milton state police. He says there could be more repeat driving penalties under this new law, “I think there’s some other increasing in penalties of driving under suspension that you were DUI, and whether you were involved in an accident or a homicide by vehicle situation.”

A minimum sentence would increase from three to five years if the person has a prior DUI, and from three to seven years if there are two or more prior DUIs. If a repeat offender is driving while their license is suspended or revoked, they would face jail time of at least 90 days and up to a $1,000 for a second offense. A third offense would be at least six months in prison and a fine of $2,500.

Blair says this new law will greatly benefit the community, “DUI’s and driving under a suspension and things like that, I mean those are dangerous and they’re preventable. If someone is going out and drinking, knowing they’re going to drink in excess to be over the legal limit to drive they can find rides instead of putting everybody else in the community at risk.”

Blair says this new law doesn’t necessarily change the way police will enforce these laws, but it will always be on their radar, “That’s something that we do all the time, everyday. It gets a little more publicity during the holidays. I mean there might be more checkpoints, or maybe there is some federal grant money we get to have some more troopers out there on overtime, but otherwise throughout the year, it’s something we’re looking at 24/7.”

The bill also increases prison time when intoxicated drivers unintentionally cause another person’s death.