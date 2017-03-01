Columbia Montour DRIVE group has a new leader

BLOOMSBURG – The new Columbia and Montour County council of governments entity call DRIVE, has a new leader. The board of DRIVE hired Jennifer Wakeman of Lewisburg, she is the former News Director at Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation.

DRIVE was created in conjunction with industrial leaders and the commissioners in Montour and Columbia County and will focus on economic development. DRIVE has been without an executive director since August. The board approved a salary of $75,000 annually for Wakeman.

Earlier this year, Montour County Commissioners Ken Holdren, trevor Finn and Dan Hartman told WKOK, they board is focusing creating new jobs and making the county more attractive for business, industry and recreation.