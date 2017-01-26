New director coming to the Sunbury library

SUNBURY – The Degenstein Library in Sunbury has a new director. Melissa Rouse will replace Gail Broome, who retired after 30 years in the position. Rouse says she’s looking forward to starting her new job, “I am really excited. I was actually surprised and a little bit shocked that Gail is finally retiring. I was very excited for her, but she has really created a strong foundation. This is truly a 21st century library.”

Rouse has worked in various libraries in five different states across the country. She says she never seen community support quite like Sunbury has to offer, “I look forward to meeting everyone in the community. I look forward to working with the board and the friends of the library. These past two weeks, Gail has tried to empower me with a whole bunch of information and I really found that the community is really supportive of this library.”

Rouse encourages everyone to visit the Degenstein library and take use of its multiple resources, “If you haven’t been in the library in the last two or three years, you really should stop by. We are an agile institution and we’re constantly changing our formats. We have large print titles, we have DVDS, we have audio books, we have e-books, we have pretty much for anything for everyone. It’s a great equalizer. Don’t spend the money. Don’t go onto Amazon and buy the items. Come out to the library and see if you like the items first.”

Gail Broome served as the Degenstein Library director for 30 years. She told us she still plans to volunteer at the library after her retirement. (Alex Reichenbach)