New degree path thanks to SUN Tech, Lackawanna College partnership

SUNBURY – Valley students looking for a career in criminal justice can get a head start right here at home, thanks to a new partnership between SUN Area Technical Institute and the Sunbury branch of Lackawanna College. The partnership allows high school students to carry over credit from their classes toward Lackawanna’s criminal justice program.

Jennifer Hain, Administrative Director at SUN Tech, “Our students are able to have already covered the introduction to criminal justice and also understanding the correctional community, each two three-credit courses.”

Hain says however, transferring credits to another school may be a little bit of a challenge, “These are Lackawanna credits, and transferable credits depend on the college/university the student is looking at transferring into.”

Lackawanna’s Sunbury branch is in the midst of its first semester, offering four two-year degree programs including criminal justice. (Matt Catrillo)