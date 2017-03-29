New criminal charges filed against Northumberland County Prothonotary

SUNBURY — New criminal charges have been filed against Northumberland County Prothonotary Justin Dunkelberger. The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General has charged Dunkelberger with false or misleading statements in a report, oath of compliance and perjury under the election code. An online docket states Dunkelberger committed the crimes on May 15, 2013, one week before the primary election. He won the election and took office in 2014.

This is the third time Dunkelberger has been criminally charged. In February 2016, he was charged by the attorney general’s office with stealing more than $12,000 from the Lockcuff Memorial Scholarship Fund. He was also charged with driving under the influence in August 2015. (Ali Stevens)