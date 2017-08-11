New cold case evidence found in a pond

SUNBURY– Investigators in the Barbara Miller case found new evidence in a Northumberland County pond Thursday afternoon. Sunbury Police and the county coroner were on the scene when a dive team pulled a metal barrel from the pond, located off Route 45 between Lewisburg and Montadon. They left the scene around 3:00 p.m. after a seven hour search.

Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller says he feels confident that the search uncovered potential evidence in the 28-year-old case of the missing Sunbury woman. Police believe Miller was murdered. The case has been very active this week, with police searching Miller’s former Sunbury home on Wednesday night, and the investigative team adding a second forensic scientist earlier this week. (Chad Hershberger)