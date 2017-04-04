New chair of Pennsylvania Libertarian Party explains their platform

HARRISBURG — Not everyone understands what the Libertarian Party stands for and assumptions are often made. So says Drew Bingaman of Sunbury, the new chair of the Pennsylvania Libertarian Party, “Our statement of principles actually state that we challenge the cult of the omnipotent state and that we don’t believe that government is the answer to the problems of society.”

Bingaman said, “We believe that people and free markets are the solution, rather than government and its use of force. And Bingaman explained their stance on national defense, “We are not interventionists and that means that we don’t wish to pursue wars abroad, unless we are directly threatened and most of us don’t think that we’ve been directly threatened for a very, very, very long time.”

He also talked about government intervention. Bingaman said, “Most everybody in the Libertarian Party believes in a very, very small government. If not, no government at all. It’s sort of a bad word in some circles, the anarchists, and there are some anarchists in our party.”

As chairman of the Pennsylvania Libertarian Party, Bingaman is responsible for running meetings, keeping the party organized and communicating to local affiliates about the candidates being nominated for election. Bingaman was selected as state chair at the Libertarian convention on Sunday. (Ali Stevens)