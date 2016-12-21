New center to provide community services in Union County

LEWISBURG – The Union County day reporting center will soon have a new name and be under new management. Commissioners announced Tuesday their intent to turn over programming at the Hafer Road location to the Community Action Agency. Commissioner John Mathias says the intent is to improve efficiency in providing services to those who need it most, “Our hope is that by allowing the Community Action Agency to be the responsible party out there we can minimize this overlap and provide better service to not only just people coming through the court system, but anybody in Union County that needs those services. We’re pretty excited about it.”

The mission of Community Action Agency is to help people achieve self-sufficiency. Mathias says the programming fits well with what was being offered at the day reporting center, “Having, for instance, Career Link there to help with job searches, Gaudenzia for drug and alcohol, the CSIU for GED and a whole myriad of other agencies that are already providing services in ways that they don’t step all over each other.”

Sue Auman, executive director of the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, says they will partner with other agencies to provide programming at the as yet unnamed new facility, “It’s for the general public. It’s for anyone in Union County that needs services or wants to take advantage of workshops or training or really any of the services that we at Community Action Agency provide or any of our partner agencies.”

Auman says services will be expanded to serve the broader community, “The most exciting part to me is that we’ll continue the good work that we’re doing with the folks in criminal justice, but also expanding the services so that we’re going to serve even more people in achieving self-sufficiency than ever before.”

Mathias says the Community Action Agency will take over management of the facility as well as the county’s budget for the program as of January 1.