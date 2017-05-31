New businesses open in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – There are more places to shop in downtown Selinsgrove. A walking ribbon cutting celebration was held Tuesday welcoming five new or relocated businesses to the downtown area.

Many local politicians attended the event, including all three Snyder County commissioners, the mayor of Selinsgrove, and the borough council chair. Several owners of other downtown businesses also attended.

The new businesses are Ply Gem Stone, Tudor House Pies, Sire Advertising, Selinsgrove Incubator and Bodmer Family Footcare.

The event was organized by Selinsgrove Projects Inc. Another celebration is planned for the coming weeks to highlight another group of new businesses as well.