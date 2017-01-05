New Berlin man charged with raping teen girl

NEW BERLIN — A New Berlin man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen girl over several years. 21-year-old Austin Delsite was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and sent to prison on $75,000 cash bail.

Police say Delsite is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and several other charges. Delsite is accused of sexually assaulting the girl starting at the age of 5. Delsite allegedly raped the girl when she was 12 and continued until she was 15. The alleged assaults occurred in Delsite’s home in Hartley Township.