CSVT UPDATE: PennDOT discloses three new alternatives for CSVT

SELINSGROVE– Some residents of Snyder County can now see if new plans for the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway will affect their properties. PennDOT has released an overview map of three new plans being studied as alternatives to the original route design for the CSVT. The alternatives are a response to nearby fly ash waste basins that the new highway needs to avoid. There are three options- a western, central, and eastern alternative. You can view a map of the proposed alternatives at www.csvt.com .

PennDOT is hosting a public meeting next week to seek input on these alternatives and other minor design changes. The latest public meeting is scheduled for Thursday (May 25) starting at 6:30 p.m. Following an hour-long presentation, an open house will be held where the project team will answer questions and receive public feedback. The Selinsgrove Middle School is the site of those events next week.

In a news release Thursday, PennDOT says these alternatives are preliminary– they will be adjusted based on more studies, public input, and efforts to minimize impacts. It’s expected that an alternative route will be chosen later this year. (Chad Hershberger)