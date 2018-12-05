Home
Needy Family Fund with over $25,000

WKOK Staff | December 5, 2018 |

SUNBURY – A rapid amount of donations of  $52,00 have been recently sent to this year’s Needy Family Fund. Thanks to those contributions, the fund is now over $25,000. You can see the list of recent contributions at WKOK.com. There you can also find out how to donate. The grand total now stands at $25,558.13.

Recent contributions:

  • Allen and Cheryl Kunkel of Port Trevorton, $100
  • Linda Mowery of Danville, $50
  • Glenn and Mary Miller of Lewisburg, $50
  • Brad, Mitzie, Brady and Emily Reese of Catawissa, $1,500
  • Susan Hegberg of Selinsgrove, $100
  • Mary Beth Clark and Dominic Moffa of Lewisburg, $50
  • Terry and Susan Sheaffer of Sunbury, $150
  • Sylvia Gleason of Lewisburg, $100
  • Janey and Dale Brosius of Rebuck, $50
  • David and Bonnie Klinger of Dornsife, $100
  • Leona Martin of Lewisburg, $150
  • Susan and Lamar of Lewisburg, $100
  • Pauline Pope of Selinsgrove, $100
  • Cynthia Pfleegor of Watsontown, $125
  • Jacob and Zona Engle of Mifflinburg, $50
  • Carol Hetherington of Selinsgrove, $50
  • Richard and Iris Huff of Middleburg, $50
  • Helen Philliips of Sunbury, $200
  • Katherin and Lawerence Smith of Freeburg, $500
  • In honor of Robert O’Connell of Milton, $100
  • Miles and Barbara Qalborn of Selinsgrove, $100
  • Pope Insurance Agency of Selinsgrove, $750

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB& T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB& T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB& T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause. com/vf/Family2017.

 

