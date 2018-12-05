Needy Family Fund with over $25,000

SUNBURY – A rapid amount of donations of $52,00 have been recently sent to this year’s Needy Family Fund. Thanks to those contributions, the fund is now over $25,000. You can see the list of recent contributions at WKOK.com. There you can also find out how to donate. The grand total now stands at $25,558.13.
Recent contributions:
- Allen and Cheryl Kunkel of Port Trevorton, $100
- Linda Mowery of Danville, $50
- Glenn and Mary Miller of Lewisburg, $50
- Brad, Mitzie, Brady and Emily Reese of Catawissa, $1,500
- Susan Hegberg of Selinsgrove, $100
- Mary Beth Clark and Dominic Moffa of Lewisburg, $50
- Terry and Susan Sheaffer of Sunbury, $150
- Sylvia Gleason of Lewisburg, $100
- Janey and Dale Brosius of Rebuck, $50
- David and Bonnie Klinger of Dornsife, $100
- Leona Martin of Lewisburg, $150
- Susan and Lamar of Lewisburg, $100
- Pauline Pope of Selinsgrove, $100
- Cynthia Pfleegor of Watsontown, $125
- Jacob and Zona Engle of Mifflinburg, $50
- Carol Hetherington of Selinsgrove, $50
- Richard and Iris Huff of Middleburg, $50
- Helen Philliips of Sunbury, $200
- Katherin and Lawerence Smith of Freeburg, $500
- In honor of Robert O’Connell of Milton, $100
- Miles and Barbara Qalborn of Selinsgrove, $100
- Pope Insurance Agency of Selinsgrove, $750
Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB& T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000.
People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB& T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB& T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause. com/vf/Family2017.