Needy Family Fund with over $25,000

SUNBURY – A rapid amount of donations of $52,00 have been recently sent to this year’s Needy Family Fund. Thanks to those contributions, the fund is now over $25,000. You can see the list of recent contributions at WKOK.com. There you can also find out how to donate. The grand total now stands at $25,558.13.

Recent contributions:

Allen and Cheryl Kunkel of Port Trevorton, $100

Linda Mowery of Danville, $50

Glenn and Mary Miller of Lewisburg, $50

Brad, Mitzie, Brady and Emily Reese of Catawissa, $1,500

Susan Hegberg of Selinsgrove, $100

Mary Beth Clark and Dominic Moffa of Lewisburg, $50

Terry and Susan Sheaffer of Sunbury, $150

Sylvia Gleason of Lewisburg, $100

Janey and Dale Brosius of Rebuck, $50

David and Bonnie Klinger of Dornsife, $100

Leona Martin of Lewisburg, $150

Susan and Lamar of Lewisburg, $100

Pauline Pope of Selinsgrove, $100

Cynthia Pfleegor of Watsontown, $125

Jacob and Zona Engle of Mifflinburg, $50

Carol Hetherington of Selinsgrove, $50

Richard and Iris Huff of Middleburg, $50

Helen Philliips of Sunbury, $200

Katherin and Lawerence Smith of Freeburg, $500

In honor of Robert O’Connell of Milton, $100

Miles and Barbara Qalborn of Selinsgrove, $100

Pope Insurance Agency of Selinsgrove, $750

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB& T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB& T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB& T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause. com/vf/Family2017.