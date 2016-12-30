Needy Family Fund up to $72,000

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund is still short of the $75,000 goal, but it is getting closer. The current total is $72,131. Recent contributions include $500 from Kalyan Krishnan of Milton, $100 from Luthern and Judith Stauffer of Middleburg and $100 from Michael and Ann Beckley of Mifflinburg.

Sponsored by the Daily Item, BB&T bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corp, the Needy Family Fund is used to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. Salvation Army offices have already distributed toys, food and other gifts to more than 500 families in Sunbury and Milton.

You can still help a family in need by making a donation at any branch of BB&T bank. Donations can be mailed to 400 Market Street in Sunbury or you can donate online at a link posted at www.wkok.com. The link is https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. (Alex Reichenbach)