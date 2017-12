SUNBURY – The collection for the Needy Family Fund continues to grow. The total amount raised has now reached $15,000. The latest contributors include Glenn and Mary Miller of Lewisburg, Carl and Shelva Brouse and Thomas Elizabeth Mertz of Selinsgrove.

All of their contributions totaled just over $2,000. The Millers’ donated $1,500, the Brouse’s donated $50, while the Mertz’ donated $500. Information on how you can donated can be found at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)