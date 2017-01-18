Needy Family Fund tops $100,000

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund has topped $100,000. An additional $20,000 from the Degenstein Foundation along with $2,500 from Blaise Alexander Ford in Lewisburg made the final total $108, 216. This year’s goal was $75,000.

Sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, and BB&T, The Needy Family Fund helps the Valley’s less fortunate during the holidays. About 700 families received gifts, food, clothes, and financial assistance this year.

The fund is administered by the Salvation Army in Milton and Sunbury.