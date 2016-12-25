Christmas Day Needy Family Fund $: Still several thousand dollars short

SUNBURY – As Christmas day arrives, the Needy Family Fund is still short of its goal. As of today, the fund has $67,177. That total includes $300 from the Tim and Debbie Dutrow family, $200 from the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, and several other contributions in varying amounts.

The goal is $75,000. The money is used to offset the expenses of the Salvation Army chapters in Sunbury and Milton, which have already distributed toys, food and other gifts to nearly 400 families in Sunbury, and more than 100 families in the Milton region.

Donations are still being accepted and can be dropped off at any branch of BB&T. Donations can be mailed to 400 Market Street in Sunbury, or you can donate online at a link posted at WKOK.com. The link is https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

Last year’s total was $133,000, helped by a $25,000 Degenstein Challenge grant. In the 30-years of the Needy Family Fund, Degenstein has contributed almost a half million dollars. The Needy Family Fund is sponsored by the Daily Item, BB&T and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation.