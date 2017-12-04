Needy Family Fund received over 20% of total goal

SUNBURY—Weekend contributions to the Needy Family Fund have pushed the total just over the $15,000 mark. Donations made Sunday totaled $375, making the overall total $15,375. Donation from Steve and Cindy Guthrie, Carol Hetherington, and Charles Metherell made this total possible.

Each year, the Daily Item, BB&T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation team up with the Salvation Army, to help Valley families. The Salvation Army determines family eligibility, the story of the families is publicized and the bank serves as a single clearing house for the donations.

Drop off or mail donations to BB&T Bank. Online donation information available at WKOK.com.