NFF $: Needy Family Fund reaches a quarter of $100,000 goal

SUNBURY – This year’s Needy Family Fund has reached its first milestone. The has achieved a quarter of its $100,000 goal, thanks to nearly $1,800 in recent contributions. The grand total now stands at $25,143.13. Find out how you can contribute to this year’s Needy Family Fund at WKOK.com.

Recent contributions:

In memory of Janet Mull of Sunbury, $700

Todd Alexander, $50

Don Quinones of Sunbury, $50 and Lisa Boden of Lewisburg, $25

Virginia Treas of Shamokin Dam, $25

Chris Shirk of Winfield, $100

Ray and Freda Walter of Mifflinburg, $50

Melvin and Cindy Swanger of Lewisburg, $50

Violet and Chandis Klinger of Middleburg, $125

Marlin and Phyllis Reber of Mifflinburg, $50

Jack and Carol of Millmont, $30

Pierce and Mary Jane Rebuck of Sunbury, $100

The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundation, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holiday seasons over the past 30 years to help the Valley’s less fortunate. The fund is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

More monetary donations are welcome. People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor, BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors also can also visit any local BB&T branch, where they will process the deposit or make a donation online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.