Needy Family Fund, picking up steam, eclipsing $11K

NORTHUMBERLAND – It’s week two of the Needy Family Fund, and they’ve cracked the $11,000 mark. As of Wednesday, November 29, they’ve added $2,730 bringing the total contributions to $11,125.You can see a list of contributors at WKOK.com. Many of the contributions have been donated anonymously. Michelle Singh of Winfield, Harvey and Betty Martin of Middleburg, Lorraine Foulds of Trevorton and Botschafts Grubbs Lutheran Sunday School were among the many contributors who gave this week.

Each year, the Daily Item, BB & T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation team up with the Salvation Army, to help Valley families. The Salvation Army determines family eligibility, the story of the families is publicized and the bank serves as a single clearing house for the donations.

Drop off or mail donations to BB&T Bank.

Donate online here.