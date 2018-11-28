Needy Family Fund now over $9,600

SUNBURY – This year’s Needy Family Fund total is now approaching $9,600, thanks to $835 dollars of contributions for Wednesday. The fund grant total now stands at $9,678.13. Find the full list of the latest donations below.

Wednesday’s donations:

$100 from William and Nancy Renn of Sunbury

$50 from Lorraine M. Foulds of Trevorton

$25 from Robert and Angeline Stackhouse of Lewisburg

$20 from James and Diane Lengle of New Berlin

$50 from Lowell Leitzel of Selinsgrove

$100 from Dianna and Roger Spickler of Lewisburg

$100 from Bob Garrett of Harrisburg

$20 from Dolores Hepschmidt of Liverpool

$100 from Craig and Sally Rothermel of Mifflinburg

$250 from Dennis and Mary Torretti of Lewisburg

$20 from Jo Mueller of Northumberland

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801.Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.