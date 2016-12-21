Needy Family Fund now over $56,000

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund is getting closer to the goal of $75,000. The total is now $56,334. Recent contributions include $1,000 from Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes, $600 from Tom and Bev Zorn and $500 from Deacon Equipment Company of Bloomsburg.

Sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB& T Bank, the Needy Family Fund raises money during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate with gifts, food and financial aid in paying utilities. It is administered by Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton.

Donations may be made by check or credit card. Checks payable to the Needy Family Fund may be mailed to or dropped off at BB& T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Credit card payments may be made by using the link at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. (Ali Stevens)