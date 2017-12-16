Needy Family Fund now over $44,000

SUNBURY – More contributions keep coming in for the Needy Family Fund, with the total now over $44,000. Among donations include $100 from David Gray of Lewisburg. There were also three $50 contributions from Patrick and Nancy Duff of McClure, George Weigle of Middleburg and a donation in memory of Lena Eberly. William and Anne Little of Millmont also donated $20. That brings the grand total to $44,447.29.

You are asked to consider a contribution to the Needy Family Fund. It is sponsored by the Daily Item, BB&T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation. The Degenstein Challenge Grant is issued, so once again, they’ll contribute $25,000 if, and only if, the fund hits the goal of $75,000. You can contribute at any branch of BB&T, or online.

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.