Needy Family Fund now over $28,000

SUNBURY – This year’s Needy Family Fund continues to grow, now over $28,000. Recent fund contributions totaled $395. That brings this year’s grand total to $28,263.13. Find out how to donate to this year’s fund at WKOK.com. There you can also see the full list of the latest contributions.

Recent contributions:

Jack and Janet Riegel of Selinsgrove, $25

Carl and Joanne Bonnell of Sunbury, $100

In memory of Robert (Bobby) Coup of Coal Township, $20

In memory of Charles and Louise McCollum of Elysburg, $50

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.