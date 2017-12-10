Needy Family Fund now over $27,000

SUNBURY – The Needy Family Fund continues to grow, now over $27,000. Among new donations include two $100 donations, with a total contribution of $330. That brings the grand total to $27,510.

Contributors include Chris Shirk of Winfield and a donation in memory of Betsy Seiger of Mifflinburg. You can see a full list of donations at WKOK.com.

Other donations include Velma Ruhl of Mifflinburg ($25), Donald and Erma Hower ($50), “Santa Klaus” ($30), and Ralph Kerstetter ($25).

The Salvation Army citadels in Sunbury and Milton will soon distribute toys, food, clothing and gifts to eligible families. The Degenstein Foundation will contribute $25,000 if the fund reaches $75,000. You are asked to please consider a contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Donations can be directed to BB&T, and you can donate online.

