Needy Family Fund now over $23,000

SUNBURY – Recent contributions of over $1,800 have pushed this year’s Needy Family Fund to over $23,000. You can find the list of recent contributions at WKOK, where you can also find out how to donate. The fund’s grand total now stands at $23,388.13.

Recent contributions:

Robert and Barbara Koch of New Columbia, $150

Charles Benoit MD of Lewisburg, $1,000

Norma Schutter of Selinsgrove, $200

R. and B.R. Lepley of Lewisburg, $100

Jennifer Legault of Selinsgrove, $20

This will be the first year that Thomas, her daughter and grandchildren will benefit from the Needy Family Fund, and she emphasized that anything for the children would be helpful and appreciated.

The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundation, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holiday seasons over the past 30 years to help the Valley’s less fortunate. The fund is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000. More monetary donations are welcome. People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor, BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors also can also visit any local BB&T branch, where they will process the deposit or make a donation online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.