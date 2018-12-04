Needy Family Fund now over $16,000

SUNBURY – This year’s Needy Family Fund total is now over $16,000. Recent contributions of nearly $1,300 were submitted to the fund. You can find the full list of recent donations at WKOK.com, where you can also find out how to donate. The fund grand total now stands at $16,358.13.

Recent contributions:

Beth Lehman, $100

Maryellen Paulhamus of Northumberland, $100

Shirley Maurer of Selinsgrove, $20

Cora Long of Milton, $50

James Digan of Selinsgrove, $50

William and Mary Ann Weader of Selinsgrove, $100

Robert Remaley Lewisburg, $150

Charles and Geraldine Klingler of Selinsgrove, $200

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB& T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB& T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB& T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause. com/vf/Family2017.