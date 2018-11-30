Needy Family Fund now over $14,000

SUNBURY – This year’s Needy Family Fund total continues to climb, now over $14,000. That’s thanks to over $2,300 in donations as of Thursday. See the full list of today’s donations at WKOK.com. The fund grand total now stands at $14, 028.13. You can also find out how to donate at WKOK.com.
Friday’s contribution list:
- $300 from Gary Shaffer of Milton
- $250 Ann Weatherill of Lewisburg
- $100 from George and Lena Weigel
- An anonymous $50 donation from Beaver Springs
- $200 from Ronald and Coleen Renshaw of Middleburg
- $100 Ronald Pardoe of Sunbury
- $50 Paul Kitchen of Watsontown
- $125 Roll Foundation of Northumberland
- $50 from Tony and Amanda Moyer of Beavertown
- $75 Mr. and Mrs. Eugen Hassinger
- $150 from The Willey Family of Lewisburg
- $100 from Thomas Aiello of Milton
Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year’s goal is $100,000. People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.