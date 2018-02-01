 Needy Family Fund now over $112,000

SUNBURY – Another donation has been added to last year’s Needy Family Fund total, bringing the total to over $112,000. The Degenstein Foundation donated another $5,000 to the fund. That brings the fund’s grand total to $112,070. 24.

A spokeswoman for BB&T Bank says this should be the final donation for this year. We will then soon find out when the presentation of checks will take place to the Salvation Army.

The Needy Family Fund is sponsored by BB&T, The Daily Item and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation. The Salvation Army used the money to buy toys, food, clothing and gifts for 700 or more families.