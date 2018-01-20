Home
Needy Family Fund now over $107,000

WKOK Staff | January 20, 2018 |

SUNBURY – Thanks to another big contribution, the Needy Family Fund has now reached just over $107,000. The fund received a $900 contribution today from the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Sunbury.

That brings the grand total to $107,070.24.   BB &T Bank says if no more contributions are received in the next few days, a presentation of this year’s check will be scheduled with the Salvation Army.

The Needy Family Fund is sponsored by BB&T, The Daily Item and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation. The Salvation Army used the money to buy toys, food, clothing and gifts for 700 or more families. (Matt Catrillo)

