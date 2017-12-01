Needy Family Fund  is over the $12K mark

NORTHUMBERLAND – Nearing the end of the 2nd week of the Needy Family Fund and the end of the month, the contributions continue to pile up. As of Thursday, November 30, they’ve added another $1,525 bringing the total contributions to $12,650. Many of the contributions have been donated anonymously. Thomas and Anne Gates, Jack Martin, and Derrick and Elizabeth Blyer were among the many contributors who gave this week. (FOR AIR ONLY) You can see a list of contributors at WKOK.com.

Each year, the Daily Item, BB & T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation team up with the Salvation Army, to help Valley families. The Salvation Army determines family eligibility, the story of the families is publicized and the bank serves as a single clearing house for the donations.

Drop off or mail donations to BB&T Bank…there is online donation information at WKOK.com.

