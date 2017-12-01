Home
Needy Family Fund  is over the $12K mark

WKOK Staff | December 1, 2017 |

NORTHUMBERLAND – Nearing the end of the 2nd week of the Needy Family Fund and the end of the month, the contributions continue to pile up.   As of  Thursday, November 30, they’ve added another $1,525 bringing the total contributions to $12,650.  Many of the contributions have been donated anonymously. Thomas and Anne Gates, Jack Martin, and Derrick and Elizabeth Blyer were among the many contributors who gave this week. (FOR AIR ONLY) You can see a list of contributors at WKOK.com.

Each year, the Daily Item, BB & T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation team up with the Salvation Army, to help Valley families. The Salvation Army determines family eligibility, the story of the families is publicized and the bank serves as a single clearing house for the donations.

 

Drop off or mail donations to BB&T Bank…there is online donation information at WKOK.com.

Donate online here.

Miles and Barbara Walborn Selinsgrove  $                    100.00
Larry and Claire Varney Elysburg  $                      50.00
In Memory of Harold D Neidig and Carson Neidig Sunbury  $                      25.00
David Bomboy Lewisburg  $                      50.00
In Memory of Rodney Shoemaker Mifflinburg  $                    100.00
Linda Mowery Danville  $                      50.00
Paul Kitchen Watsontown  $                      50.00
Joseph and Jeanne Desantis Danville  $                    100.00
Derrick and Elizabeth Blyler Lewisburg  $                    200.00
Jack Martin Lewisburg  $                    250.00
Thomas and Anne Gates Selinsgrove  $                    500.00
