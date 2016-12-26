Needy Family Fund inching toward $75,000 goal

SUNBURY – On the day after Christmas, the Needy Family Fund is inching toward the $75,000 goal. With late contributions last week, the fund stands at $67,171. Recent contributions include $460 in anonymous donations, $50 from Katie, Reece and Sarah Bingaman, and $100 from Charmaine Welby.

The Salvation Army citadels in Sunbury and Milton have already distributed toys, food, clothing and gifts to more than 500 families. The $75,000 goal is set each year by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation and BB&T, who team up to publicize, and tabulate, the fund. Last year, the fund hit $133,000 with the help of a $25,000 Degenstein Challenge Grant.

Roger S. Haddon, president and CEO of Sunbury Broadcasting Corp., said there has been an “extraordinary amount of need” in 2016. He said “Many new important causes called to our attention. Through it all, residents of the Valley have risen to the occasion”

You are asked to please consider a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Donations can be mailed or dropped at BB&T Banks, or online at a link posted at WKOK.com. https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.