Needy Family Fund inching toward $75,000 goal

SUNBURY – A number of donations came in Wednesday, bringing the Needy Family Fund closer to the $75,000 goal. The total is now $71,906. Recent contributions include $250 from Sunbury Kiwanis, $100 from Shamokin Dam United Methodist Church, $50 from Scott Towers Tenants Association and $75 from Zions Church Women’s Guild in Selinsgrove.

The Salvation Army citadels in Sunbury and Milton have already distributed toys, food, clothing and gifts to more than 500 families. The $75,000 goal is set each year by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation and BB&T, who team up to publicize, and tabulate, the fund. Last year, the fund hit $133,000 with the help of a $25,000 Degenstein Challenge Grant.

You are asked to please consider a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Donations can be mailed or dropped at BB&T Banks, or online at a link posted at WKOK.com. https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.