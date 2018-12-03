Needy Family Fund Helps Local Family with Three Children

By Eric Pehowic

The Daily Item

Amanda Hartl, of Sunbury, took her three kids to get haircuts then treated them to dinner Friday night.

It’s not something the family does often, she works at Patton Warehousing in Milton and her husband works at the MI Windows plant in Hegins, making it difficult to find time for nights out even when they have the spare cash for a treat.

“Both of us working combined, we make enough basically to get by,” Hartl said.

Having her mom around has saved Hartl from child care expenses. She watches the children — two daughters, ages 12 and five, and a son, age 8 — for free.

“I don’t make too much, but together, our combined income, we don’t qualify for (a child care subsidy),” Hartl said. “If it wasn’t for her, Fd be making just enough to pay for day care.”

This is the third year that Hartl has asked for help from the Needy Family Fund, administered by the Salvation Army. Specifically, she’s hoping they help bring extra joy to her children with gifts for Christmas morning.

“My son is looking for LEGOs. He’s a little engineer,” Hartl said. “He also loves race cars and action figures.”

Hartl said her oldest daughter is into arts and crafts and “loves drawing, sketching and painting,” she said.

Her youngest daughter is obsessed with Barbies and Disney princesses.

Last year Hartl’s family received gifts for the children, a turkey, some canned food and boxed food through the program.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB& T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $100,000. The latest total is $14,443.13, thanks to $25 from Vickie M. Ritter, of Selinsgrove; $20 from Robert and Ruth Gelnett of Liverpool; and $30 from Joyce and Gary Klingler, of Selinsgrove.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB& T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB& T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online at https://app.mobilecause. com/vf/Family2017.