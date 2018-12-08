Needy Family Fund helping single mom of three

NORTHUMBERLAND – A single mom who only works part-time is again seeking help from the Needy Family Fund this holiday season.

Judy Martinez, 31, of Northumberland is turning to the fund for a third time, “I’m a mother that’s paying everything, my rent, and my bills. My fear was that I was not going to be able to give my kids any gifts or not have anything in hand.”

She has custody of her three children – a seven-year-old, one about to turn six, and a three-year-old. Martinez works as a part-time waitress. She says she can only work part-time so she can take care of her family. Martinez says she had gone to school, but stopped so she could work to provide for her family.

Martinez has been thankful for all the times the fund has helped her, “There’s times of the year that I need things, like food and some other stuff and they were there to help me out and give me a hand, and they help me with my kids as well.”

The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundation, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holiday seasons over the past 30 years to help the Valley’s less fortunate. The fund is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000.

More monetary donations are welcome. People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor, BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors also can also visit any local BB&T branch, where they will process the deposit or make a donation online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.