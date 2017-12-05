Needy Family Fund family: The unexpected deals a blow to Valley family

SUNBURY – And now the story of a family that stands to benefit from your contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Hank was working hard as a cook and dishwasher at a local restaurant to make sure his four children would have a wonderful Christmas. Then the unexpected happened.

Without warning, his employer fired nearly the entire kitchen staff, just a few weeks before the holiday.

“I almost cried,” Hank said, knowing that the loss of his job would directly affect the ability for him and his wife to buy gifts for their children, ages 4, 5, 8 and 11. “The Needy Family Fund will help us a lot,” said Hank, who received assistance from the program last year. “They put a lot of smiles on a lot of kids’ faces,” Hank said, adding that the program will likely provide the few special toys that will help his children have a great Christmas morning.

You can help this particular family, and many others with a contribution to the Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $75,000. Today’s total is $15,375 thanks to $100 from Charles Metherell, of Sunbury; $50 from Carol Hetherington, of Selinsgrove; and $200 from Steven and Cindy Guthrie, of Lewisburg. There were also $25 in anonymous donations. Contributions can be mailed or dropped off at any branch of BB&T. (Dave Hilliard)