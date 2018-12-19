Needy Family Fund distribution of food and toys begins

SUNBURY – All the work that went into this year’s Needy Family Fund is beginning to come to fruition, as the annual food and toy distribution has begun. Today, The Salvation Army Sunbury Citadel held its food and toy distribution at Beiter’s in Sunbury. Dozens of volunteers distributed food, toys, and clothing to 221 families.

Sunbury Salvation Army volunteer Kathaleen Persing says getting to this day was a process, “The last couple of weeks, we’ve had volunteers gather here at Beiter’s and we have put the boxes together. We have unloaded food, we have filled the boxes, and we always like to say we move the boxes, to move the boxes, to move the boxes. It’s a never ending process.”

135 families were served at the Milton citadel, totaling 450 families served. Persing says the food boxes contained enough food for four to five meals, and turkeys and hams were given to each family. The food was purchased by The Salvation Army. The toys came from Toys For Tots, and angel tags which were distributed at area companies.

Sunbury Salvation Army Captain Jessica Duperree says it’s a blessing to see everything come together,”It’s really quite incredible. It’s just a picture of love, a picture of generosity, a picture of how much giving we can do as a group, and how much need there is and we want to be there for the community.”

Inmates from SCI Coal Township also helped with the distribution. The Needy Family Fund has also just reached the halfway mark of its $100,000 goal, with over $50,000 raised.