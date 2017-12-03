Needy Family Fund continues to help The Valley

SUNBURY — After a crash that totaled Melanie’s car in July, she has been struggling to make ends meet and is worried about her utilities being shut off.

She says, “All I really want for Christmas is for my kids to be happy.” Melanie is a mother of three kids aged, 15, 11 and 5. “I really want to give them all that I can, it’s just been a hard year this year,” Melanie said.

This is Melanie’s first year using the Needy Family Fund, which she heard about through a friend. In the past she has received help from the Salvation Army and has been incredibly thankful.

“I’m just trying to keep everything together and focus on the positives. It’s important to dwell on the positives rather than the negatives,” she said.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, BB&T Bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. along with the Degenstein Foundations, and Salvation Army has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist families. Again this year the goal is $75,000.

Contributors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off at any branch of BB&T Bank. Also, online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story. (Chelsea Ritter for The Daily Item)