Needy Family Fund close to goal, but still short

SUNBURY – With more donations trickling in, the Needy Family Fund is still short of the $75,000 goal. The current total is $67,796. Recent contributions include $50 from Vincent Stanishefski, $25 from Timothy Wagner, and $500 from the Arrowhead Restaurant near Milton.

Sponsored by the Daily Item, BB&T bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corp, the Needy Family Fund is used to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. Salvation Army offices have already distributed toys, food and other gifts to more than 500 families in Sunbury and Milton.

You can still help a family in need by making a donation at any branch of BB&T bank. Donations can be mailed to 400 Market Street in Sunbury or you can donate online at a link posted at www.wkok.com. The link is https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. (Alex Reichenbach)