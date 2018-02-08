Needy Family Fund checks presented to Salvation Army

SUNBURY—Thanks to many generous contributions the Needy Family Fund exceeded its goal for 2017. BB&T presented checks to the Salvation Army Thursday afternoon. Both the Salvation Army in Sunbury and in Milton received just under $55,000 from money raised last year for the Needy Family Fund.

Lieutenant Jennifer Burke from the Salvation Army was there to accept the checks, “We appreciate all the hard work that went into this. Every dollar, every penny counts, so we appreciate every donation from the biggest to the smallest. We appreciate everything that everyone has done to help us out, and it will be used in wonderful ways to help the communities in Milton and Sunbury.”

The Needy Family Fund is sponsored by BB&T, The Daily Item and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation. The Salvation Army used the money to buy toys, food, clothing and gifts for over 700 families. Burke says all recipients were grateful, “People are always grateful when they come in and the tears in their eyes when they don’t think they are going to get help but they do. They are always so grateful and it’s just a great experience.”

The grand total for the fund was $112,070. 24, with a larger contribution from the Degenstein Foundation. Each year the fund sets a goal of $75,000 and the Degenstein Foundation supplies a challenge grant of $25,000 if the fund meets its goal. This year the foundation donated an extra $5,000 to the fund.