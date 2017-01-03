Needy Family Fund almost at $74,000

SUNBURY — The Needy Family Fund total is almost at $74,000 with a $75,000 goal. The current total after the holiday weekend is $73,971. Recent contributions include $200 from Richard and Marian Jarrett of Lewisburg and $100 from Dale and Janet Ranck of Milton. There was also a donation in memory of Korbin Rager from Aunt Patty of Northumberland.

Sponsored by the Daily Item, BB&T bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corp, the Needy Family Fund is used to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. Salvation Army offices have already distributed toys, food and other gifts to more than 500 families in Sunbury and Milton.

You can still help a family in need by making a donation at any branch of BB&T bank. Donations can be mailed to 400 Market Street in Sunbury or you can donate online at a link posted at www.wkok.com. The link is https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.