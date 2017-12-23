NFF $: Needy Family Fund $9,000 away from $75,000 goal

SUNBURY—With a few days until Christmas the Needy Family Fund is just under $9,000 away from its $75,000 goal. With over $2,700 in donations coming in today the grand total is now $66,018.24. A $1000 donation from Sunbury Motors, a $250 donation from John and Lucille Moll and a $50 contribution from Mike and Kathi Flock, along with many other donation helped build up this total.

You are asked to please consider a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Donations can be dropped off, or mailed to, any branch of BB&T. The Degenstein Foundation has issued a $25,000 challenge grant, adding $25,000 if and only if the fund hits $75,000. The fund drive ends Christmas Eve.