Spring Primary I: Need guidance in the Union County primary?

LEWISBURG – With the spring primary election next week, Union County voters might be looking for information about candidates. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area is out with their voter’s guide that provides residents of Union County with information about each candidate.

Janice Bigelow, league member says they are non-partisan, and so is the voter’s guide, “The league is a non- profit organization that supports positions on issues but neither supports or opposes any political candidate or party. Another way the league helps voters become informed is by publishing the voter’s guide. Our voters guide contains biographical information on each candidate and written responses to a question asked by the league.”

The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area also offers a candidates night prior to municipal elections says Bigelow, “The league sponsors non-partisan candidate’s nights to help all voters become better informed about the candidates and their views on the issues. The candidates have the opportunity to express their opinions and to answer questions from voters.” That candidate’s night was several weeks ago and we’ve had excerpts of the candidate’s remarks in WKOK newscasts.

LWVLA Voters Guide Spring 2017

The Voters Guide (paper copy) for the 2017 Municipal Primary Election is now available at libraries, government offices, and businesses throughout Union County. This guide, published by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, gives you information about candidates running for public office who will appear on your ballot in Union County. Be an informed voter when you go to the polls on Tuesday, May 16.