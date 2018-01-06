Needy Family Fund receives additional donations

SUNBURY – Thanks to some more contributions, including a $1,000 contribution, the Needy Family Fund continues to receive donations after exceeding its goal of $75,000. The fund is now just over $76,000. Today’s contributions included $1006.00 from the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Sunbury, plus $20 donations from Dolores Hepschmidt of Liverpool, Perry County, and Henry and Dolores Moyer of Selinsgrove. That brings the grand total to $76, 170.24.

2017’s fund helped over 550 families in the Milton and Sunbury regions with toys, food, clothing and gifts. Now that the Salvation Army has met it’s challenge goal of $75,000 the Degenstein Foundation has kicked in the so-called Degenstein Challenge Grant, that adds an additional $25,000 to the Needy Family Fund.

The fund is sponsored by The Daily Item, BB&T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation. You can still contribute to the fund online or at any branch of BB&T.

Donate online here: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017