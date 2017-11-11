Nearly all lanes of Route 15 in Winfield open  

WINFIELD — Route 15 is now open to two lanes in both direction in Winfield, But PennDOT says there are some exceptions. Motorists who travel Route 15 near the Winfield Interchange may be relieved to hear that traffic is open to both lanes, but don’t get your hopes up.

PennDOT says Route 15 southbound will be restricted to a single lane during daylight hours so the contractor can work on the abutment for the permanent bridge spanning the highway. These traffic conditions will be in place through winter. On top of that there will also be short term lane closures in both directions of Route 15 for intermittent work, But PennDOT says that work will be infrequent.

In Northumberland County, there will still be single lane closures during the day on Route 147 so trucks can haul materials from the north side bridge over Chillisquaque Creek to the south side bridge. Crews will also be constructing a temporary crossover on the new northbound bridge. Find more information about this project at CSVT.com. (Sarah Benek)