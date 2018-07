SNYDER COUNTY – Almost $1,000 worth of property was stolen from a Snyder County home. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred sometime between June 30 and July 8 at a home in Chapman Township.

Troopers say the victim had two air compressors and two sets of logging chains stolen. The two compressors were worth a combined $470. The logging chains were valued at $240 each. No damage to the property occurred. The investigation continues.