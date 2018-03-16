Nearly $1.5 million raised in this year’s Raise the Region

SUNBURY – It was another successful year for the Raise the Region campaign, it raised well over $1 million. This year’s campaign, which concluded at midnight, raised just under $1.46 million dollars through about 9,000 gifts. The total is slightly more than last year’s total, this year it was $1,457,895.

The Raise the Region team will now verify all gift transactions to determine grand prize winners based on the number of unique donors. The team’s goal is to have grand prize winners announced later today, but it could take longer. Nonprofit organizations can expect to receive their checks within 30 days.