SUNBURY— Sunbury Fire Department responded twice overnight for natural gas leaks. Tuesday night around 11 o’clock to a call regarding a natural gas leak. Sunbury volunteers and UGI, the gas utility provider, were called to an area near Fourth and Arch Streets.

UGI and volunteers were called again about 2am Wednesday, both to check out another leak. Northumberland County Communications says the public was not in danger during those natural gas leaks.